KAHERU: Let’s halt the campaigns

COMMENT | Crispin Kaheru | The physical campaigns are just not cutting it. They’ve just failed to work as envisaged. Uganda’s election campaigns have turned into war-like movies especially in circumstances where the opposition is involved.

I want to re-emphasize, these campaigns as they are, aren’t working. The enforcement of the Covid-19 prevention SOPs is causing more threat to life than Covid-19 itself.

Let’s halt the campaigns and agree on whether indeed we have the capacity and conditions to conduct a free and fair vote under the circumstances.

People’s lives are being lost! If we are indeed concerned about Ugandan lives, let’s halt the campaigns and agree on new rules of the game before we go back to hit the ground running.

Crispin Kaheru is a Ugandan Socio-Political Commentator, and independent elections expert

Twitter: @ckaheru