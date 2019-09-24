KAGAME: Rwandans are actually very happy

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Paul Kagame has held a meeting in New York with his Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), and hailed them for sticking with the country in its struggles to get back fully on her feet.

“I sincerely want to thank all of you for staying the course and sticking with us for a very long time. From the time we were not given any chance to do anything,” he told the “Friends of Rwanda”, a selected group of eminent Rwandan and International experts who offer strategic advice to the President and the Rwandan government at large.

He said the country has a good story to tell the world, as Rwanda has rebuilt itself to a point at which they wish to be held.

“Today, we can say that we have good news in a sense of where the country is . We are not yet there as we all know, but we have made progress. It is still a work in progress,” Kagame said.

“I want to thank you because this story that we’ve built in and outside Rwanda, we’ve done it together; and Rwandans are actually happy. If anyone has doubt about that go talk to them,” he said, “They tell you these stories themselves. It is not something to wait for to be told by some journalists. And all of them have something to show. It’s real.”

PAC members evolve from time, and at one time included Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and Ugandan journalist and publisher Andrew Mwenda.

Asked about the latest PAC session, Mwenda said he had not been informed about it. “I have not attended PAC meetings for the last two years,he said.

The council has had a few constant faces, such as Saddleback Church founder Pastor Rick Warren and American businessman and friend of Rwanda Joe Ritchie , and, Dr. Donald Kaberuka former head of the African Development Bank Group, among others.

PAC was launched on September 26, 2007 and meets in April and in September every year.

Full list of current Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) members

Joseph Ritchie

Andrea Redmond

Ashish Thakkar

Christian Angermayer

Dr Clet Niyikiza

Dale Dawson

Dr Donald Kaberuka

Dr Éliane Ubalijoro

Bishop John Rucyahana

Kaia Miller

Michael Fairbanks

Prof. Michael Porter

Michael Roux

Dr Paul Davenport

Pastor Rick Warren

Scott Ford

Sir Tom Hunter

Sir David King

Doug Shears

Rod Reynolds