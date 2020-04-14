Kadaga’s press secretary summoned over message on MPs bench-marking trips

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige has summoned Sam Obbo, the Principle Press Secretary to the Speaker of Parliament to explain a message he posted on social media.

On April 4th, Obbo forwarded a message to the Parliament Press group and Parliament staff whatsapp group.

Although the post was forwarded from another social media group, Obbo appears to mock Members of Parliament and their expensive bench marking trips.

“Just wondering why the Parliamentary committee on Health has not organised a bench marking trip to Italy, or China to do a case study on this coronavirus. We must force them, they are sleeping on their job,” read the post forwarded by Obbo.

It further suggests that per diem should be doubled to motivate the MPs to go for the trip.

According to sources within the Parliament staff, Obbo is supposed to respond to the Clerk and explain why he forwarded the post.

“Someone said he was the author of the post and was spoiling the image of the house, so he has been asked to show cause why he should not be disciplined for putting the institution in disrepute,” a Parliament staff told URN.

URN has learnt that Obbo has now been given 14 days since he forwarded the message.

Solomon Silwany, a commissioner of Parliament and the Bukooli County MP says that the act of forwarding that message is indiscipline as it is meant to mock Parliament.

“You know no one can go to China or Italy at this time, and MPs do not do bench marking just for fun, so posting that thing is totally uncalled for especially for a staff of Parliament.” Silwany said.

Following COVID-19, several social media users have been sharing their thoughts and jokes on the fact that politicians and people who usually go abroad for treatment have suddenly stopped and also that MPs now continue to work without going to bench mark and yet this forms an integral part of their role.

When contacted to comment on the matter, Obbo asked to be left out of the matter as it affects.

