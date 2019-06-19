Kadaga seeks gov’t assurance on Murchison falls

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The speaker of parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the government to give an assurance to the public about the status of Murchison falls.

Recently power regulator, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), announced that they had received an application from Bonang Power Energy Ltd, a South African energy firm, to build a hydro-dam at Murchison Falls sparking outrage from the public especially environmentalists.

In her communication to the house on Tuesday, Kadaga said that she was seeking the assurance on behalf of the citizens who are concerned about fate of the falls.

Kadaga says the move has put the country on tension and therefore government should give an assurance about the falls.

At least 2,533 people have signed an online petition to stop the planned construction of the power dam near Murchison Falls.

Murchison Falls is situated in the Murchison Falls Park in the northern part of the Albertine Rift Valley.

It is well known to be one of Uganda’s ancient conservation areas. The park covers an area of about 3,893km2 and it is known to be one of Uganda’s well-protected area.

Amos Wekesa, the Executive Director of Great Lakes Safaris, took on social media to encourage Ugandans to sign the petition, which will be delivered to President Museveni.

Tourism is the highest foreign exchange earner, having raked in $1.37bn last year. The only sector that comes close is diaspora remittances when Ugandans abroad sent in $1.2bn last year. Up to 1.4 million people entered Uganda in 2018.

