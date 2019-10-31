Kadaga halts discussion on Magogo suspension, awaits documents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has blocked discussions about the suspension of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President, Moses Magogo until related documents are tabled.

Kadaga made the ruling after the Shadow Minister for Sports Allan Ssewanyana asked why the Ministry of Education and Sports had not responded to his petition against the resale of 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets.

Ssewanyana petitioned the world football governing body, FIFA over in 2017 claiming that Magogo engaged in illicit trading of 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets that were designated for Ugandans.

As a result of the petition, in a plea bargain, Magogo was fined USD 10,000 (37 million Shillings) and suspended for two months from October 10 without taking part in any national and international football-related activity.

The Chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s Ethics Committee communicated early this month that it had ratified the plea bargain entered into by Magogo in the case related to the resale of the 2014 FIFA World Cup tickets.

Sewanyana is now demanding for the government’s response to his petition.

However, Kadaga asked Ssewanyana to first produce the said FIFA verdict before the House can discuss the matter and before he could make any demands from the government.

MPs led by Bunyole West MP James Waluswaka wondered whether Ssewanyana has the moral authority to question Magogo’s conduct as FUFA President yet he was cited as having interest in the same position and reportedly misbehaved at the July 2019 African Nations Cup held in Cairo, Egypt.

Sewanyana insisted that Magogo’s suspension is a matter of national and international importance.

