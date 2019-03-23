Kadaga flown to Nairobi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has been transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi for treatment.

Kadaga was on Thursday admitted at Nakasero Hospital, where she is allegedly being treated for fatigue-related illnesses.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, Kadaga became ill as a result of a hectic work schedule, fatigue and jetlag upon her return from long haul flights to New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

Kadaga was in New York for the 63rd UN Commission on the Status of Women which is ending today. Prior to the meeting, she had attended the 14th session of the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Conference (PUOIC) in Rabat, Morocco.

According to sources at Nakasero Hospital, Kadaga was unconscious by the time she was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Now according to Sam Obbo, the Principle Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kadaga was transferred upon advice by the doctors.

He says the Speaker was transferred saturday morning. Obbo however could not disclose the exact condition of the speaker saying those were private and needed doctors.

“She is stable and continues to recover.She looks forward to resuming her duties in the shortest time possible” Obbo’s statement reads.

*****

URN