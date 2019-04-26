Kadaga back at work

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has resumed her duties after close to a month’s absence due to illness.

Kadaga resumed business by launching the Commonwealth Parliamentary conference website in her boardroom. Kadaga fell ill on March 21st and was first hospitalized reportedly suffering exhaustion at Nakasero Hospital following her return from trips in New York, USA and Rabat, Morocco.

She was later airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital Nairobi.

On Friday, Kadaga was welcomed back by Members of Parliament, Parliament staff and the clerk to Parliament Jane Kibirige. Kadaga entered the board room dressed in green African wear, Kitenge.

Unveiling the website Kadaga who appeared to be recovering, took time to answer questions from journalists relating to the conference.

Kadaga said the Commonwealth event would attract over 500 legislators from the Commonwealth countries who would each spend at least 2,000 US dollars in Uganda.

Asked if the issues of kidnap and crime in the country will not impede the attendance of the conference, Kadaga said Uganda has an uphill task to assure the visitors that the country is safe. She called for tourism departments to take advantage of the visitors who will attend the conference.

Led by the Kasilo County MP, Elijah Okupa, the MPs thanked God for protecting Kadaga and bringing her back. He said they were delighted to see the Speaker.

After the launch, parliament staff who were donned in parliament uniform sang Christian Hymns. They also thanked the speaker and welcomed her back with a basket of fruits and flowers.

Kadaga then remained in her office meeting several people, majority of whom were MPs lining up to meet her.

The Conference will be held on 23rd -29th September.

