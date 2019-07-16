Kabuleta’s lawyers file application for habeas corpus

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lawyers of Pastor Joseph Kabuleta have filed an application for his production in the High Court.

Kabuleta’s lawyers including Aggrey Mpora and Daniel Walyemela ran to the Civil Division of the High Court on Tuesday evening seeking orders compelling the Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit Kireka, Elly Womanya, Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola and the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga to produce their client in court.

The application is supported by an affidavit by Kabuleta’s wife, Rebecca Kabuleta. In her affidavit, Rebecca Kabuleta contends that her husband is illegally locked up in Kireka following his arrest at Lugogo ahead of his Friday evening fellowship at UMA show grounds in Kampala last week.

She also contends that she is sure that the detention of her husband, a former New Vision journalist turned pastor, is unconstitutional because it amounts to human rights violation. She also notes that ever since Kabuleta was arrested police have blocked his lawyers, doctors and next of kin from accessing him.

Rebecca Kabuleta wants court to direct government and police to produce her husband in court and show cause why his liberty has been violated. According to the evidence on the application, Kabuleta was kidnapped by plain cloth men from Cafe Drew and Jacs in Lugogo Forest Mall and driven in a Toyota Wish Motor vehicle registration number UBB 459 on July, 12th, 2019.

The family later discovered that he was being held at SIU, Kireka. Police spokesperson Fred Enanga issued a statement, saying Kabuleta was picked on charges of offensive communication against the person of the President. Police alleges that through “Kabuleta’s Weekly Rants” on Facebook, Kabuleta referred to President, Yoweri Museveni as a gambler, thief and liar.

Addressing journalists at High Court, Kabuleta’s lawyer, Walyemera faulted the Director of Public Prosecution for failing to sanction his file on time.

Kabuleta’s application comes at a time when court is on a month long vacation. However, his lawyers have secured a certificate of urgency requiring court to determine the matter expeditiously.

