Kabuleta’s gov’t to give all Ugandans free land titles

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta has pledged to give free titles to all persons holding land in Rwenzori Region to end land grabbing.

Addressing voters in Kasese on Sunday, Kabuleta blamed most of the land conflicts in the region, which often result in deaths on the government’s failure to legalize land ownership.

Kabuleta says his government will take only three months to process and issue land titles to residents. He reasons that land titles will also give confidence to people to develop and invest on their land.

Kabuleta also pledged to revive the industrial sector in Kasese District and revive efforts of exploiting its mineral potentials. To begin with, he will ensure local communities have control and directly benefit from the mining, tourism and fishing activities.

The presidential candidate also pledged to increase the number of government hospitals in the district.

He reasons that Bwera hospital, the only government hospital there cannot serve a huge population in such a big and mountainous district.

Kabuleta also told electorate in the sub-region that he intends to revive the train transport to ease movement of goods and services from neighbouring countries into the region.

Babirye Winnie, who works in Kisanyarazi, Mubuku, says the hostilities between pastoralists and farmers in the area are triggered by lack of land titles. She believes Kabuleta has presented the district with the best solution.

This was Kabuleta’s second time in Kasese in a space of a week on his campaign trail in Rwenzori and Tooro Region.

********

URN