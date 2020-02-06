Kaboole primary school appalling

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kaboole Primary school in Bukhoko Sub County in Namisindwa district is an appalling state. Kaboole Primary School is a government aided school founded by Church of Uganda in the early 60s.

It is the only government aided primary school in Kaboole Parish comprising over 12 villages. Currently, the school has enrollment of 900 learners who share a single dilapidated pit latrine.

The school has three permanent class rooms, which are shared by all classes. The teacher’s quarters has been partitioned to create space for the P.7 class.

Other pupils study in a dilapidated mud and wattle structure. Lessons are halted whenever it rains.

Joshwa Ngeywa, the Head Teacher Kaboole Primary school says that the school has a number of challenges including limited infrastructure, sanitary facilities and inadequate staffing. The few available teachers trek a long distance to school.

According to Ngeywa, the school has been in a sorry state for the last 15 years, adding the Office of the Prime Minister has repeatedly promised to work on the school in vain.

He also says district authorities have also not done much to improve the school.

Ngeywa says that the school enrollment keeps dropping every year because pupils cannot endure the deplorable state of the learning environment.

Daniel Makaki, the Kaboole Primary School Management Committee, says the school has been neglected by the concerned authorities.

He says wind blew off the iron sheets from the mud and wattle structure, which has made learning impossible.

According to Makaki, the absence of classrooms in the school has led to poor performance and fueled the school dropout rates in the area.

Benard Mutukei, a parent in the school wants government to intervene and work on the school such that their children can have a better future.

Efforts to get a comment from the District Education Officer were futile as he couldn’t answer our reported calls.

*******

URN