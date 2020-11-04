Kabarole receives 20,000 face masks for learners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kabarole district has received 21,274 face masks that will be distributed to learners in private and public schools.

According to Steven Asiimwe, the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner, the masks are aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 among learners. He also says that each of the learners will get two masks.

Of this consignment, Fort Portal Tourism city will get 9,000 that are to be distributed to 45 public and private schools, 30 of which are primary and 15 secondary.

The Fort Portal interim mayor, Rev Willy Kintu Muhanga appreciates the government for fulfilling the pledge saying many learners were failing to afford the masks and putting their lives at risk.

The Kabarole District Education Officer, Patrick Rwakaikara notes that they will distribute the masks to 138 schools that were allowed to reopen for candidates classes. However, headteachers say that teachers have not been catered for yet they are also struggling to buy the masks.

The Headteacher St. Peter and Paul Primary School in Central Division, Fort Portal Tourism city, Angelica Kabasita says that she has 11 teachers who are handling 190 candidates and they also need the masks.

“I’m receiving 380 masks but all these are for pupils. The teachers should have also got so that we do not have excuses,” Kabasita says.

On October 15 when education institutions reopened for finalists, Asiimwe arrested seven teachers from different schools in Fort Portal city for not wearing face masks.

He said their conduct was exposing the learners to the risk of contracting COVID-19 and setting a bad example of flouting the guidelines.

*****

URN