Kabale youth delegates camp at NRM offices over allowances

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 15 National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth leaders in Kabale district camped at the district NRM offices in Kabale town last evening protesting the non-payment of their allowances.

The youths are demanding for transport and accommodation allowance for participating in the election of Youth MP candidates from Western Uganda. The special interest group election was held on Saturday at Kabale College of Commerce.

The group first stormed out of the voting centre citing irregularities in the process on polling day. A number of them were reported missing from the register containing a list of eligible voters. However, they are now arguing that each of them was entitled to an allowance of 340,000 Shillings.

Pamela Byensi, the Kabale district NRM Youths League Vice-Chairperson questioned why they never received their allowances, yet they are aware that the NRM Secretariat released the money to the district party leadership. She added that they spent their own money on transport and accommodation with the hope that it will be refunded.

Kabale district NRM Youths Councillor George Saturday Kakwenza said that they have tried to connect with the district party leadership in vain and accused them of lack of transparency.

Ronald Bagamuhunda, the Kabale Southern division NRM Youth Chairperson and Jane Ampurira the Katuna town council NRM Youth Chairperson said that their allowance could have been swindled by the party leadership in the area. They planned to spend the night at the offices until the National party leadership intervenes.

But Kabale district NRM registrar Maurice Keitaba said the youths could not be paid because they were not eligible voters. He, however, added that they have contacted the national NRM General Secretary’s office which has promised to only pay five youths delegates who appeared on the register of the Youths delegates from Kabale district who were eligible to vote for the Western region Youths MP.

He insisted that the rest of the youths who did not appear on the register will not be paid.

URN