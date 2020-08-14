Kabale NRM delegates clash during Sanjay Tanna’s campaign meeting

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement (NRM) delegates from the districts of Kabale and Rubanda clashed during a meeting convened by Sanjay Tanna, the former MP, who is seeking to represent the Eastern Region on the NRM Central Executive Committee.

Tanna who is contesting against the incumbent Captain Mike Mukula, Ekongot John Robert, Christine Harriet Akello and Christopher Buyera convened a meeting of NRM delegates from Kigezi on Thursday, to seek support in the race.

But he first met resistance from Kabale district security officials on an argument that he is holding a big crowd which is against COVIDd-19 preventive regulations. He later resolved to separate the delegates, meeting delegates from Kabale and Rubanda from Kigezi Garden Hotel and others from other districts at Cephas Inn in Kabale Municipality.

The drama, however, ensued when Kabale District NRM Publicity Secretary Edison Turyahawa who was the master of the ceremony said stopped delegates from asking questions. Turyahabwa was backed by Rubanda district Veterans Representative Caleb Turyamutunga who said that Tanna’s communication and the breakdown of his manifesto was clear and convincing.

But this angered a section of delegates led by Rev. Canon George Stanley Mbahungirehe, the Kabale Municipality Chairperson for the Elderly saying that blocking questions is a sign of dictatorship. Mbahungirehe argued that Tanna only focused on his campaign, and made no mention of President Yoweri Museveni, the party’s national chairman who is also campaigning for another term of office.

Richard Mporeera, the District Publicity Secretary for the Elderly also asked Tanna to give his view about reports that Eastern region delegates have unanimously endorsed Mukula.

Tanna insisted that he has been fully campaigning for himself and President Yoweri Museveni and he is ready to continue doing the same. He also dispelled fears that Mukula had been endorsed by all delegates from Eastern Uganda.

Tanna also promised to end internal fights and non-functional structures within the party once voted.

URN