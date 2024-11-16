Kabale Bishop suspends priest over alleged financial impropriety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Right Reverend Calistus Rubaramira, the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, has suspended Father Ignatius Arinaitwe over alleged financial impropriety and dishonesty.

Fr. Arinaitwe serves in the administration department at the diocesan headquarters. He is also the founder and executive director of Good Samaritan Ministries for Batwa Action (GSMBA), a non for profit community based organization advocating for the rights of lowly and marginalized groups especially the Batwa (Pygmies).

In a letter dated November 14, 2024 signed by Rubaramira himself, the accusations against Fr Arinaitwe are in reference to canons. The letter prohibits Fr. Arinaitwe from practicing priestly ministry both in Kabale Diocese and outside dioceses within and outside Uganda.

The letter reads in part: “I regret to inform you that I have suspended the above-mentioned priest in reference to Canons ranging from financial impropriety and financial dishonesty. Fr. Ignatious Arinaitwe is prohibited from practicing priestly ministry both in this Diocese of Kabale and in other dioceses within and outside Uganda. I do request your kind prayers for this priest and that he may seriously reflect on his priestly commitment and the grave consequences of his crimes.”

The letter is also copied to his Excellency Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda.

When contacted, Msgr. John Vianney Sunday, Kabale Diocese Vicar General confirmed that the suspension letter is authentic. Sunday however asked our reporter to write the article with some kind of reservation, so as not to make the accused priest naked.

Though the suspension letter does not give details about financial impropriety and dishonesty accusations, sources at the diocese have revealed to our reporter that the priest has been under fire for the last two years, being suspected of using his status to obtain loans from various businessmen and money lenders in Mutorere deanery (Kisoro), Makiro deanery (Kanungu) and Kabale where he previously served, but failing to pay back. Some of the affected members of the public would frequently storm the office of the Bishop hunting for the priest demanding their money.

Our reporter was unable to get a comment from Fr. Arinaitwe since his mobile phones were switched off.

URN