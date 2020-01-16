Kabaka urges Ugandans to jealously protect royal tombs

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has said that the Royal Tombs at Kasubi should be jealously protected not only for heritage purposes but also their tourism potential.

Kasubi tombs, one of the very few UNESCO world heritage sites in Uganda, host the remains of four former kings of Buganda; Muteesa I, Daniel Mwanga II, Daudi Chwa II, and Edward Muteesa. In 2010, the tombs in which four former kings of Buganda Kingdom are buried were burnt down by unknown arsonists and up to now, the Kingdom is still rebuilding them.

The Kabaka says that Kasubi and other tombs symbolize the civilization of the Ganda people dating way before the coming of colonialists. He was speaking at his Palance in Mengo today where a new tomb’s administrator [Katikkiro wa Masiro], David Nkalubo was introduced to him by the Kingdoms Premier Charles Peter Mayiga.

“This function today reminds us of our role in the protection of our heritage. Kasubi and other tombs are a sign of the respect, civilization and determination of our former kings in fighting for their country,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

He called upon all people in Buganda to develop and protect the tombs as a source of income to the national treasury resulting from their tourism.

The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga said that the reconstruction work at the tombs will soon be completed. He explained that the delay was precipitated by the many rituals that must be fulfilled.

“We are in the final stages of rebuilding these tombs because all the people in Buganda want to see this work completed; that’s what we also want,” Mayiga said.

Recently, the kingdom explained that so far 6 billion Shillingshad been spent on the reconstruction of the tombs. Part of this money was used to construct a perimeter wall around the 63-acre tombs found in Kasubi in Lubaga division.

This followed a social media storm caused by a picture of Mayiga receiving a 300million Shillings dummy cheque from President Yoweri Museveni. It wasn’t clear then why Museveni had donated the money.

However, a press release issued by the kingdom spokesperson Noah Kiyimba explained that the money was part of the 2 billion Shillings that the government had pledged to give Mengo if it gave proper accountability for the 2 billion Shillings already given to them as a contribution towards the reconstruction of the tombs.

URN