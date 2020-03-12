Kaabong to vaccinate 300 000 livestock

Kaabong, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kaabong district has embarked on mass livestock vaccination exercise against the contagious bovine pleuropneumonia.

Contagious bovine pleuropneumonia in cattle is caused by vaccine strain while goat plague is a viral disease in goats and sheep characterized by fever, sores in mouth and diarrhoea.

The vaccination comes in the wake of an outbreak of contagious bovine pleuropneumonia among cattle and goat plague that killed livestock in the district.

The Veterinary Officer of Kaabong, John Branon Logwe says that the exercise will continue for 40 days in the 12 sub-counties of Kaabong including the town council.

Logwe says that the veterinary team will be assisted by the locally trained animal health promoters. He says some 9,000 cattle, sheep and goats have so far been vaccinated in Loyoro Sub County.

The on-going vaccination is a relief to the farmers of Kaabong who have been losing livestock to animal diseases like contagious bovine pleuropneumonia, goat plague, foot and mouth disease.

The Kaabong Resident District Commissioner, John Rex Achilla says the procurement of the vaccines has been long overdue and the community was running out of the patience.

The government through the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) and the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO has delivered two consignments of the vaccines to Kaabong district local government for the on-going exercise.

Much as the vaccination is underway, the farmers in Kaabong are still waiting for vaccines against foot and mouth disease which was confirmed in November.

The ministry says the government is procuring the vaccines which are out of stock in the country but the plan has not yet materialized.

Foot and Mouth Disease was confirmed in November 2019 in the districts of Kotido, Abim and Kaabong districts.

