Justice Ssekaana appointed Deputy Head of Civil Division

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Musa Ssekaana is the new Deputy Head of the High Court Civil Division. He replaces Justice Michael Elubu, according to a June 1, 2020, appointment letter signed by the Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija.

“By copy of this letter, Honorable Justice Michael Elubu is requested to make a comprehensive handover of the roles of the Deputy Head/Civil Division to Honorable Justice Ssekaana Musa”, the letter reads. It is copied to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, the Judiciary Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana and Justice Elubu.

With the new appointment, Justice Ssekaana will be charged with the responsibility of allocating the suits filed in the court to appropriate judges for adjudication. The Judiciary Spokesperson Solomon Muyita told URN this morning that Ssekaana’s appointment is in recognition of his hard work in the division.

In December 2019, the former Principal Judge Dr. Yorokamu Bamwine transferred Justice Ssekaana to Mbarara as resident Judge. However, his predecessor, Dr Zeija reversed the transfers after receiving numerous petitions.

Ssekaana bounced back to the High Court Civil Division. Prior to his appointment as a Judge in 2018 by President Yoweri Museveni, Ssekaana was practising law in his private firm “Ssekaana Associated Advocates and Consultants in Uganda.

Ssekaana holds a Bachelor’s of Laws Degree from Makerere University, Master’s in Law from the University of the West Indies- Cave Hill Campus in Barbados and a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre in Kampala.

He has delivered various judgments during the current Covid-19 lockdown. His recent judgment was on a petition challenging the 2016 police raid on Nakasero mosque in Kampala. He faulted police for raiding the mosque without a search warrant contrary to the Police Act.

URN