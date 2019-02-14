Judiciary, Land Probe resolve to cease fire

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Justice Bamugemereire Land Commission and Judiciary have resolved to harmonize their working relationship following clashes in the past. The decision was reached in a closed door meeting at High court in Kampala on Wednesday afternoon.

The judiciary was represented by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonso Owiny Dolo, Principal Judge, Justice Yorokamu Bamwine and the Chief Registrar, Esther Nambayo.

The Commission was represented by its Chair, Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire and Commissioners Owekitiiibwa Robert Ssebunnya, Joyce Habasa, Mary Achan, Dr. Rose Nakayi, Fredrick Ruhindi and George Bagonza among others.Addressing journalists at the Commission offices in Wandegeya, Justice Bamugemereire, said that they had resolved to share information with the Judiciary and hold consultation on pertinent matters.

The meeting is aimed at addressing clashes between the Commission and Judiciary. The two bodies clashed last year when the Commission openly faulted the judiciary on the manner it conduct business.

Key among the issues the Commission raised against the judiciary was the issuance of conflicting court orders, complaints of corruption raised against judicial officers by witnesses before the Commission, delayed disposal of land matter and mismanagement of eviction orders.

The dispute worsened when court bailiffs evicted dozens of people from Lusanja leading to the destruction of property worth millions of Shillings. The Commission condemned the eviction and directed that the affected people stay put since the Commission was investigating the same matter.

Commissioner Robert Ssebunya said their engagement with the judiciary was important because it is responsible for issuing court orders on land matters.

Late last year, High Court judge, Andrew Bashaija passed a ruling stopping the Commission from cancelling orders and stopping eviction, which in effect trimmed the powers of the Commission. He said the Commission should restrict itself to investigating the matters and write reports on its findings.

The Commission has since appealed the ruling. Bamugemereire says the court ruling still stands until their appeal is heard. She is optimistic their new relationship with the judiciary will resolve any misunderstandings.

*****

URN