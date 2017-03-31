Judge explains Kanyamunyu bail ruling

High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi has explained why Mathew Kanyamunyu was denied bail in the ongoing “Lugogo murder” case, saying fears investigations would be interfered with were a major concern.

Kanyamunyu is jointly charged with his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari and brother Joseph Kanyamunyu for the alleged murder of social worker Kenneth Akena that allegedly occurred at Lugogo Forest mall UMA show grounds along Kampala-Jinja High way in November, 2016.

The judge explained his bail ruling Thursday, saying that the reason he declined to grant the key suspect bail, was because there is no guarantee that he will not interfere with investigations, much as they were reported complete. Kanyamunyu was sent back on remand to await trial.

Munwangari and Joseph Kanyamunyu were granted bail on Tuesday, as they were considered only accessories to the crime.

The judge also ruled that it was the court’s duty to balance Kanyamunyu’s constitutional right to get bail on the presumption of Innocence, and to protect the society from lawlessness.

Justice Nyanzi said he based his reasons on a Constitutional Reference filed by Dr.Kiiza Besigye who sought a clear guide on bail consideration, and the fact that Kanyamunyu is already committed for trial and knows the actual case against him.

