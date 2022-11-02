Jubilee Life Insurance awards ‘Live Free’ initiative winners

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Live Free, Jubilee Life Insurance’s Corporate Social initiative that brings talented junior painters together, presented the best artists with awards on Oct 28th.

Various primary schools from all five geographic regions in Uganda participated in the competition that saw the best painters walk away with 5-year education insurance policies.

Upon awarding Jubilee Life’s “Education Plus Plan” covers, CEO Sumit Gaurav Kuma said, “I congratulate all the pupils who participated in this artistic engagement and made it a success. To the winners, you are the generation making your tomorrow today by perfecting your raw skills.

Just like we do at Jubilee Life. We help our customers make better tomorrows using today’s investments.

The winners were: Munaba Kevin Mark, who walked away with Shs 9,602,405, Olwa Badru took home the runner-up prize of Shs7,774,349, and our bronze winner, Okia Eliud Jesse was awarded Shs 6,530,721.

Other prizes given away to participating schools included scholastic materials, reading books and so much more.

Jubilee Life Insurance has been operational in East Africa since the 1930s, providing insurance services to both business entities and individuals. They understand the people, their way of life and their aspirations, as well as the threats and challenges. Their mission is simply devising solutions that protect the customers’ futures, and Jubilee Life is experienced and adept at finding these customer-centric solutions.