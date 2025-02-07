JSC: ‘Leaked’ list of appointments in the judiciary is fake

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has disassociated itself from a list of new appointments of judges, including a Deputy Chief Justice, that was circulated by the media this morning.

“The Judicial Service Commission wishes to disassociate itself from these publications. The Commission has established official channels through which all official communications are disseminated to stakeholders,” said Maria Theresa Nabulya, the senior communications officer of JSC.

“Any information not communicated through these official platforms should be disregarded as unauthorized. The Commission sincerely regrets any confusion or inconvenience that may have arisen from these publications.”

