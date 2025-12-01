Joshua Baraka, Bell Citrus usher a new era of flavour

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | If there was ever a doubt that the Ugandan music scene is undergoing a renaissance, Saturday night at the Ndere Cultural Centre put it to rest. In a collision of culture, high-energy Afro-pop, and refreshing innovation, Joshua Baraka’s maiden concert, “B’raka Land,” set a new standard, and right there, during this cultural reset, was Bell Citrus, ensuring the night was as refreshing as the sounds from the stage.

This Bell Citrus relaunch was an immersive experience from the very first step into the B’raka Land. Guys and girlies strutted down a custom walkway framed by a vibrant citrus backdrop, snapping photos at the interactive mirror photobooth as sampling bars stationed around the venue ensured that the refreshed brand was the first taste and the first photo of the evening.

As the amphitheatre flooded with fans, the stage was warmed up by the raw, unfiltered talent of Uganda’s upcoming and underground scene. Performances by Ricky Odrey, Aijuka, and Kamanzi served as the perfect appetizer, proving that the future of Ugandan music is in safe hands.

When Etania took the stage, the crowd simmered with anticipation for Joshua Baraka. A small blackout then engulfed the entire amphitheatre. In that breathless moment of darkness, the stage erupted in a burst of light, and a high-energy Citrus dance troupe stormed the stage signalling the triumphant entrance of the King of B’raka Land and the official rebirth of Bell Citrus itself.

Baraka connected instantly with the audience as he went into his performance with songs from his earliest Baby Steps album to the freshly released Juvie. One of the night’s iconic moments arrived mid-set as he paused, raising a pitcher as the fans raised their Bell Citrus bottles in a communal toast to a new era.

For Bell Citrus, the night’s relaunch was a declaration of intent.

“We promised ‘Flavour with a Zest,’ and the energy here is exactly that: young, vibrant, and refreshing,” said Lillian Kansiime, Brand Manager for Bell Citrus. “Joshua Baraka represents what this drink stands for: innovation and a fresh new twist so thank you all for coming out to support Baraka and Bell Citrus as we bridge our classic heritage with a modern, zestful experience.”

It was a night that paid homage to the past while paving the way for the future. The celebration also included surprise collaborative appearances from Maurice Kirya, Mun G, Big Trill, A Pass, and Isabel Twongeirwe, who have featured along Baraka’s musical journey, and toasted to his headliner moment. The grounded star took a moment to thank his mother for his roots and his fans and sponsors for the support, as he continues to branch out on his evolving musical journey.

As Baraka bowed off stage, the Ssese Nation DJs closed down the night at the Ndere Centre, but the echo of the cheers and the zest of the experience linger. A new flavour has been unleashed, and with it, a new standard for what the concert experience can be. Welcome to the zest. Welcome to the flavour. Welcome to B’raka Land.