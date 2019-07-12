Joseph Kabuleta picked up

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journalist-cum-Pastor Joseph Kabuleta was this evening picked up by men believed to be from security.

According to eye witnesses, Kabuleta was picked up by people believed to be plain cloth detectives at Drew and Jacs Restaurant in Lugogo ahead of his Friday evening fellowship.

Claire Kagimu, the Administrator of the Watchman Ministries, says they were expecting Kabuleta for the evening fellowship, which climaxes at 7.00pm but he didn’t show up. According to Kagimu, they received information that Kabuleta had been picked up by some people driving a white Toyota Wish at 7.00pm.

Police could not confirm if their officers were behind the arrests of the former New Vision journalist and now Pastor at Watchman Ministries.

Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson told URN that he had also received calls about Kabuleta’s arrest, but said he wasn’t in police custody. “I checked around even at Jinja Road and they do not have him. If it is about him being arrested I don’t think so, but if we hear anything we will let you know,” he told URN on phone.

However, sources in Kampala Metropolitan Police confirmed Kabuleta’s arrest, saying police will issue a statement in due course.

Kabuleta’s arrest comes a few days after he published a post on facebook titled “MAFIA EMPIRE AND THE TRANSITION,” as part of his weekly rants.

In his post, Kabuleta argued that it was now clear that President’s Museveni’s son, Major Kainerugaba Muhoozi has started positioning himself a Museveni’s heir.

He has in the past few months been very critical of several leaders on Uganda’s political, economic and social scene.

URN