Joseph Kabuleta out on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joseph Kabuleta is out on police bond. The Pastor of Watchman Ministries regained his freedom from the Special Investigations Unit-SIU in Kireka on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed to URN Kabuleta’s release from custody following his arrest on Friday last week for offensive communication. “That’s true. It is something that we agreed upon that when his file is not sanctioned within 48 hours. He becomes a beneficiary of police bond”, Enanga told URN on phone.

Adding that, they had assured the public that Kabuleta would be released should he fail to appear in court soon. URN understands that the Director of Public Prosecution, Justice Mike Chibita failed to sanction Kabuleta’s file in time, which left police without any option but to release him on bond.

His lawyer, Daniel Walyemera also confirmed Kabuleta’s release. He said Kabuleta was charged under section 25 of the computer misuse act, which talks about offensive communication. He said Kabuleta has been asked to report to SIU on Friday.

Walyemera also noted that police decided to release his client to beat the Habeas corpus application, which is scheduled for hearing before Justice Musa Ssekana on Wednesday morning. According to Walyemera, the most important issue to note is that Kabuleta’s constitutional rights have been violated since he was denied access to his lawyers, next of kin and doctor.

Kabuleta’s release comes a few hours after his lawyers, Daniel Walyemera and Aggrey Mpola filed an application for his production in court. The two lawyers ran to the Civil Division of High Court on Tuesday evening seeking orders compelling the Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit Kireka, Elly Womanya, Inspector General of Police, Martins Okoth Ochola and the Attorney General, William Byaruhanga to produce their client in court.

Details about the case

Kabuleta, a former New Vision journalist, was picked up by plain cloth detective from Cafe Drew and Jacs in Lugogo Forest Mall on July, 12th, 2019. He was bundled in a Toyota Wish Motor vehicle registration number UBB 459.

He is accused of posting an offensive message through “Kabuleta’s Weekly Rants” on Facebook in which he referred to President Yoweri Museveni as a gambler, thief and liar.

*****

URN