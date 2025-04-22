Joe Walker: The tireless road safety champion

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | For Joseph Beyanga, better known as Joe Walker, road safety is not a mere campaign, but a personal mission driven by a deep concern for the thousands of lives lost on Uganda’s roads every year. What began as a bold idea to raise awareness through long-distance walks has evolved into a powerful national movement inspiring communities, influencing policy discussions, and shifting mindsets about road safety.

Joe Walker’s advocacy journey started with a simple but pressing realization: too many road crashes in Uganda could be prevented through better road user behavior, improved pedestrian infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws. His mission became even more urgent when the 2022 Uganda Police Force annual crime report revealed shocking statistics; 21,473 people were involved in road traffic accidents, with 4,534 (21%) losing their lives on the spot.

Determined to take action, Joe Walker embarked on his first long-distance road safety walk in 2022, covering 350 kilometers from Kampala to Bushenyi. This trek was more than just a physical feat—it was a clarion call for collective responsibility in making Uganda’s roads safer.

Despite enduring extreme weather conditions, physical exhaustion, and logistical challenges, he remained resolute, driven by the knowledge that every step he took could help save a life.

“Many people assume road safety is just the government's problem, but it affects all of us.

Every time a boda boda rider speeds past traffic recklessly or a driver ignores a zebra crossing, lives are at risk. We all have a role to play,” Joe Walker emphasizes.

Recognizing the significance of his mission, Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) stepped in as a key partner, providing critical support to help amplify his message. For four years, CCBU has served as the official hydration partner for Joe Walker’s road safety walks, ensuring that he and his team remain energized throughout their treks. But their partnership goes beyond hydration—it is a shared commitment to creating safer roads for all Ugandans.

Kirunda Magoola, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Director at CCBU, highlights why the company chose to support Joe Walker’s initiative. “We believe that by supporting his movement, we are not just providing hydration but fueling a cause that is making Uganda’s roads safer for everyone. His dedication to road safety aligns perfectly with our commitment to community well-being,” he says.

Since 2022, Joe Walker’s advocacy has reached thousands of Ugandans, from boda boda riders and schoolchildren to policymakers and entire communities. His relentless efforts have sparked real change, including increased awareness of pedestrian safety, leading to more community- led advocacy for zebra crossings and safer walkways.

There has also been greater enforcement of road safety laws, particularly against speeding and reckless driving. Additionally, corporate and government engagement has grown, with stakeholders like CCBU stepping in to support long-term solutions.

As he continues his mission, Joe Walker hopes to see lasting policy changes that prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety, alongside stricter enforcement of traffic laws. With partners like CCBU standing firmly by his side, he is confident that his journey is far from over. Joe Walker’s walks are not just about covering distances; they are about changing attitudes, saving lives, and proving that one person’s commitment can spark a nationwide movement. Uganda’s roads may still be dangerous, but thanks to his relentless advocacy and strong partnerships, a safer future is within reach.