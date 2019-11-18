JOBS: UNRA Road Safety Specialist

Job Title: Road Safety Specialist

The Road Safety Specialist will be responsible for implementing procedures and standards for the delivery of road safety interventions and providing professional advice in all aspects of Road safety. In addition, the Specialist will be responsible for undertaking site inspections and investigations, feasibility studies, preliminary and detailed design, data collection and analysis.

Required Education Qualifications:

1. An Honors Degree in Civil Engineering, Highway Engineering;

2. For those with a Bachelor’s Degree, a Master’s Degree in a related field and other post graduate qualifications in Civil Engineering or other relevant field will be an added advantage;

3. Professional registration with the Professional Engineers Registration Board (ERB) is a must;

4. Computer literacy is a must.

