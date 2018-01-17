JOBS: Uganda Agricultural Attache based in Rome

JOBS: Uganda Agricultural Attache in Rome

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries wishes to fill the position of Agricultural Attache based in Rome, Italy for a period of four years.

The candidate should be a Public Officer in the Agricultural Sector and will be engaged on secondment basis.

The attache will handle agricultural matters in Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), World Food Program (WFP) and Internal Fund for Agricultural Development (IFD). DEADLINE January 25, 2018.

