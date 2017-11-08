JOBS: One Acre Fund Global Director of Systems

Burundi, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The One Acre Fund Global Director of Systems will be one of the most important people in the organization, and will quickly join the organization-wide leadership group. S/he will be a key deputy of the Global Director of Operations, and will lead all back-office, technology, and supply chain functions in our 5,500+ person organization, spanning several departments.

Building scalable operations in low-infrastructure rural areas is a massive challenge, which is why One Acre Fund are seeking an exceptional leader to help us grow one of the most innovative, flexible and reliable rural delivery networks in the world.

The One Acre Fund software team builds flexible tools to manage innovative loan products in low-connectivity environments, and are currently building many of our core business processes into a tablet application.

