Friday , March 19 2021
Lato Milk
Home / JOBS / JOBS: Clerks, Currency Department BOU
Nrm Image

JOBS: Clerks, Currency Department BOU

The Independent October 30, 2017 JOBS 3 Comments

Bank of Uganda Headquarters

JOBS: Clerks (technicians) Currency department BOU

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Applications are invited from qualified Ugandans to fill 4 vacant positions in the Currency Department, Bank of Uganda.

Advertisement of Vacant Positions in Bank of Uganda by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

 

Tags

3 comments

  1. Forex Robot Nation
    November 27, 2017 at 5:28 am

    Very insightful, nice one for keeping us up-to-date in relation to your trading
    advancement.

    Reply
  2. forexfury
    January 31, 2018 at 4:09 am

    Many thanks for this, I’ll go ahead and certainly discuss it with my
    favorite audience.

    Reply
  3. InsiderFX
    March 19, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    I loved your blog, keep sharing your trading experience.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved