JOBS: Clerks, Currency Department BOU

JOBS: Clerks (technicians) Currency department BOU
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Applications are invited from qualified Ugandans to fill 4 vacant positions in the Currency Department, Bank of Uganda.
Advertisement of Vacant Positions in Bank of Uganda by The Independent Magazine on Scribd
Very insightful, nice one for keeping us up-to-date in relation to your trading
advancement.
Many thanks for this, I’ll go ahead and certainly discuss it with my
favorite audience.
I loved your blog, keep sharing your trading experience.