Jinja school fire attributed to poor electricity connection

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A loose power connection is to blame for the fire outbreak at St. Joseph SSS Nakanyonyi in Jinja City Northern division, which claimed the life of 13-year-old Emmanuel Muwumba on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in the boys dormitory burning Muwumba severely on the chest and head. The Kiira Regional Police spokesperson James Mubi, says that detectives inspected the dormitory and found several illegal connections on the school premises.

Mubi says that the detective discovered high voltage underground electric power lines running to the classrooms and dormitories.

He explains that prior to the reopening of schools after the two-year lockdown, they sensitized school proprietors on fire prevention measures but many of them are reluctant at implementing the safety guidelines.

The school director Moses Kisubi denies knowledge of the loose electrical connections.

He has promised to coordinate with police authorities to investigate the matter further.

Amiina Mutesi, the Principal Education of Jinja City, says that they have tasked the school heads to employ standby technicians to routinely report on lose connections and water leakages for the safety of their learners.

Pathologists at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary are yet to conduct an autopsy on the deceased’s remains.

URN