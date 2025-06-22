Jinja Journalists tipped to lead eco-tourism drive along the Nile

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Journalists in Jinja have been called upon to take a more active role in advancing eco-tourism by telling stories that promote conservation, community empowerment, and sustainable travel along the River Nile and surrounding areas.

Speaking at a two-day training retreat at the Source of the Nile Hotel, Dr. Egessa Simplicious, Public Relations Officer at the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), challenged media practitioners to shift their focus toward positive storytelling that showcases the region’s natural beauty and tourism potential.

“Journalists are not just informers—they are development partners,” Dr. Egessa said. “By spotlighting opportunities in eco-tourism, such as nature-based lodges and peaceful getaways, you’re helping both the environment and the economy.”

The workshop aimed to strengthen journalists’ capacity to frame tourism as a driver of economic resilience and conservation. Participants were encouraged to highlight local attractions in ways that attract international visitors while reinforcing the importance of environmental stewardship and cultural heritage.

Dr. Egessa cited Uganda’s strong tourism recovery, with 2024 recording a 7.7% rise in international arrivals (1.37 million visitors) and a 26% increase in earnings, totaling USD 1.28 billion. The sector contributed 6.6% to national GDP and accounted for 7.2% of employment, illustrating its vast potential.

However, he acknowledged that recent U.S. travel advisories have cast a shadow over these gains. “We are engaging embassies to address the concerns behind these advisories,” he said, adding that how journalists frame local stories could influence global perceptions of Uganda.

Participants, including Sam Balikowa of UBC and Masiko Godfrey of Nation Media, welcomed the initiative. They urged UTB to prioritize the development of untapped tourist sites and enhance the flow of accurate, locally-sourced information to the public.

The training emphasized that while security concerns and political developments remain newsworthy, excessive sensationalism risks undermining Uganda’s image as a safe and enriching destination. “Tourism thrives on trust and perception,” Dr. Egessa told journalists. “Balanced reporting and contextual storytelling can build that trust.”

The Uganda Tourism Board says such collaborations with the media are vital in positioning Uganda as a global leader in eco-tourism and in ensuring that tourism development translates into real benefits for local communities.

*****

URN