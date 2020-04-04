Janet Museveni directs on fees, exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has directed all educational institutions not to levy any extra fees when school resumes after the current break due to COVID-19.

First Lady and Minister of Education Janet Museveni also said exams for this term are called off. She made the announcements live on TV Saturday night.

If the pandemic is contained, she added, pre-primary, primary, secondary schools and Primary teachers’ colleges will open for the continuation of term-one on the 27th April up to 12th of June, 2020. Term-two would then start on 22nd June.