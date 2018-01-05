Jailed Police Commissioner runs to High Court for bail

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Jailed senior police officer Joel Aguma has petitioned the High court’s Criminal Division challenging the decision by the Army Court in Makindye to decline to grant him bail on charges of kidnap.

Aguma was in October Last year charged jointly with eight other security personnel including the former commandant of special Operations Unit Nixon Agasirwe for alleged kidnap of two Rwandese nationals whom they allegedly conveyed to Kigali against their will.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police spent Christmas on remand at Makindye Millitary police barracks.

Aguma says on December 18, 2017 the Army Court refused to release him on bail on grounds that being a senior police officer, he has capacity to interfere with the on-going investigations by CMI, which might stall the case.

Through his lawyers Caleb Alaka and Ochieng Evans, Aguma wants the High Court to review the Army Court’s decision and grant him bail because the charges against him are bailable, he has substantial sureties, and a permanent place of residence where he is the family’s sole bread winner and a care-taker of his sickly mother.