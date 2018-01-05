Friday , January 5 2018
Jailed Police Commissioner runs to High Court for bail

The Independent January 5, 2018

Police officers in the dock at the General Court Martial in Makindye on Oct. 27. NET PHOTO

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | Jailed senior police officer Joel Aguma has petitioned the High court’s Criminal Division challenging the decision by the Army Court in Makindye to decline to grant him bail on charges of kidnap.

Aguma was in October Last year charged jointly  with eight other security personnel  including the former commandant of special Operations Unit Nixon Agasirwe for alleged kidnap of two Rwandese nationals whom they allegedly conveyed to Kigali against their will.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police spent Christmas on remand at Makindye Millitary police  barracks.

Aguma says on December 18, 2017  the Army Court refused to release him on bail on grounds that being a senior police officer, he has capacity to interfere with the on-going investigations by CMI, which might stall the case.

Through his lawyers Caleb Alaka and Ochieng Evans, Aguma wants the High Court to review the Army Court’s decision and grant him bail because the charges against him are  bailable, he has substantial sureties, and a permanent  place of residence where he is the family’s sole bread winner and a care-taker of his sickly mother.

