Israel attack in Qatar may open perilous chapter in Gaza conflict

UNITED NATIONS | Xinhua | The Israeli attack on Qatar potentially opens a new and perilous chapter in the Gaza conflict, seriously threatening regional peace and stability, warned UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo on Thursday.

Israeli airstrikes in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday shocked the world. It was an alarming escalation, especially since it targeted individuals who were reportedly gathered to discuss the latest U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, DiCarlo told the Security Council in a briefing.

The sovereignty and territorial integrity of any country, including Qatar, a valued partner in advancing peacemaking and conflict resolution, must be respected, she said.

“Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States, has been working intensively to broker a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza — efforts aimed at ending the suffering and paving a path toward peace,” she said. “We are deeply grateful for Qatar’s steadfast commitment and constructive diplomacy. All parties must act to preserve these efforts.”

Regrettably, she said, Israel’s actions came at the height of ongoing consultations with the parties. Any action that undermines the work of mediation and dialogue weakens confidence in the very mechanisms the world depends on for conflict resolution.

“Preserving the integrity of negotiation and mediation channels is crucial for fostering the trust that parties need to engage in meaningful dialogue. It is also vital for safeguarding the norms that underpin diplomacy and peacemaking,” said DiCarlo.

Durable and just solutions to the crises in the Middle East will not come out of more violence and more fighting, she said, calling on all stakeholders to exercise utmost restraint at this sensitive time and recommit to diplomacy.

“The urgency of a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza has never been greater,” she said. “Strike a deal. Free the hostages. End the suffering of the people of Gaza.” ■