Israel says Iran’s intelligence minister killed in overnight strike

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday said that Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was killed in an overnight Israeli strike in Tehran, according to a statement issued by Katz’s office.

Katz said, during a situation assessment with senior military officers, that “Khatib was in charge of the regime’s internal assassination and repression system in Iran and of promoting external threats.”

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have authorized the military to thwart any senior Iranian official who is cornered, by intelligence or operation, without the need for further authorization,” he added.

Katz also stated that “significant surprises” are expected in the Iran and Lebanon arenas throughout the day, which “will escalate the war we are waging against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon,” and that “the war has reached its final, decisive phase.”

The Israel Defense Forces also confirmed Khatib’s death in a separate statement. ■