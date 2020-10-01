Inter thrash Benevento, Atalanta dominate Lazio

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Inter Milan completed a commanding 5-2 win over Benevento in Serie A on Wednesday, while Lazio suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri made a dream start just 28 seconds into the game, as Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock from Achraf Hakimi’s assist.

Inter were three goals up in the 28th minute as Lukaku bagged his second after Roberto Gagliardini had smashed in a volley.

Gianluca Caprari pulled one back for Benevento in the 34th minute, before Hakimi got his first goal for his new club in the 42nd minute.

Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to add the fifth for Inter with a rocket in the 72nd minute, and Caprari scored a consolation goal for Benevento four minutes later.

Atalanta claimed a one-sided win against Lazio, as Papu Gomez took the stage with a brace, helping the Dea enjoy a 4-1 victory.

In the day’s earlier fixture, Spezia registered their first Serie A win, as the newly-promoted side stunned Udinese 2-0.

*********

XINHUA