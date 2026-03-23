Insure anything that has value, Ugandans told as 6th Annual Insurance Week officially kicks off

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Ugandans have been urged to embrace insurance as a critical tool for safeguarding their future, livelihoods and businesses, as the 6th Annual Insurance Week was officially launched at Constitutional Square in the heart of Kampala on March 23.

The week-long event, which began with pre-activities last Thursday, was officially opened on Monday by Alhaj Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, chief executive officer of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda, who led a colourful police brass band procession along Kampala Road to Wandegeya and back, drawing public attention before the official speeches.

The annual event, which ends this Thursday, has attracted a wide range of stakeholders including insurers, financial institutions, government agencies and private sector players, all showcasing their services and offering advisory support to members of the public.

Speaking at the launch, Lubega said the decision to host the event in the city centre was deliberate, aimed at bringing insurance services closer to the people and demystifying the sector.

“We wanted to get out of our offices to Constitutional Square so that the public can access us easily for queries on insurance,” he said, adding, “Whatever you have and has value, please insure it.”

He noted that insurance remains a cornerstone of economic growth, aligning with Uganda’s development agenda by protecting businesses, individuals and assets against unforeseen risks.

“No country has grown without insurance,” Lubega said, pointing out that traders, boda boda riders and beneficiaries of government programmes such as the Parish Development Model stand to benefit significantly from insurance coverage.

Despite steady growth in the sector, insurance penetration in Uganda has for years stagnated at about 1%, a challenge industry players hope to address through sustained public engagement initiatives like the Annual Insurance Week.

Industry data shows that the sector continues to expand at an annual rate of about 10% to 12%, with Gross Written Premiums reaching nearly Shs1.79 trillion in 2024 and surpassing Shs2 trillion in 2025, signaling strong underlying growth even as uptake remains low.

Elias Edu, speaking on behalf of the Uganda Insurers Association (UIA), said the event provides a critical platform for insurers to directly engage the public and address misconceptions about insurance.

“We’re there to serve the insuring public,” he said, highlighting digital innovation such as the motor third-party insurance system that allows customers to purchase policies via mobile phones, reducing fraud and improving accessibility.

Saul Seremba, chief executive officer at the Insurance Training College, said the institution partnered in the initiative to help build trust and strengthen understanding of insurance among Ugandans.

“We are not here to make money,” he said…but to showcase our services and support the public to understand insurance,” he added. He said the week offers an opportunity to build momentum around financial literacy.

From the brokerage side, Christopher Bakesiga Mugisha of the Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda said the event’s theme underscores the importance of insurance in securing the future.

He noted that both individuals and businesses must increasingly appreciate the role of insurance in protecting wealth and ensuring continuity.

Meanwhile, Sande Protazio, director for strategy and market development at the regulator, said the theme “Future Eri Ku Sure Ne Insure” was carefully selected to emphasize certainty and protection in an increasingly unpredictable world.

“Where there is no insurance, you’re not sure of the future,” he said.

The event has drawn participation from 24 insurance companies, the Bank of Uganda and several government entities, all operating from temporary tents at Constitutional Square where they are directly engaging the public on insurance products and related services.

Beyond insurance awareness, attendees can also access a range of services including blood donation, driving permit renewals and financial literacy education, reflecting a broader multi-sectoral approach to public engagement.

Lubega said the Annual Insurance Week is also about collaboration across institutions to strengthen service delivery and build confidence in the sector.

He added that the regulator remains committed to ensuring that insurance becomes more accessible, relevant and responsive to the everyday needs of Ugandans, with mechanisms such as the IRA Complaints Bureau available on-site to handle public concerns.

As activities continue through the week, industry players are optimistic that sustained outreach, digital innovation and improved trust will gradually lift insurance penetration beyond the current 1%, positioning the sector to play a more central role in Uganda’s economic transformation.