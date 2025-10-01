Innovative car insurance product ‘Protecta Bode’ storms Ugandan market

Liberty General Insurance unveils “Protecta Bode” – An Affordable Car Body Coverage Solution in Partnership with Stanbic Bancassurance Agency & SafeCar by SafeBoda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is often a lot of drama at car accident scenes across the country, with drivers of the concerned vehicles blaming each other and police being called in to investigate and determine who is at fault. Now, officials say this should change with Liberty General Insurance’s introduction of “Protecta Bode” – an affordable car body coverage solution – that will ensure those who pay a premium and are involved in the accident are swiftly compensated.

A team will now confirm the circumstances of the accident for those with “Protecta Bode” insurance, and while police investigate, car body repairs will be done at the nearest designated garage, and medical treatment given to those injured.

“Protecta Bode”, an innovative car insurance product designed to bridge the gap between the statutory third-party insurance and motor comprehensive, was today launched at Sheraton Hotel by Liberty General Insurance Uganda Limited, in collaboration with Stanbic Bank Uganda’s Bancassurance Agency and SafeCar by SafeBoda.

A report by the Insurance Regulatory Authority – Status Of Motor Vehicle Insurance In Uganda – Study Report September, 2020 suggests that 86% of car owners buy third-party rather than motor comprehensive, a significant gap in purchase between the two insurance types.

“By focusing on car body coverage through ‘Protecta Bode’, we’re making insurance relatable and attainable, starting with SafeBoda’s trusted network to bring real value to drivers on the road,” said Raphael Bisaso, Head of Marketing and Distribution, Liberty General Insurance Uganda Limited.

Initially rolling out to SafeCar’s 6,000 car drivers, it aims to expand as a standalone option, fostering financial inclusion for low-income motorists and potentially tapping into the 9,000 boda riders in SafeBoda’s network who will potentially upgrade from owning and riding a boda to owning and driving a SafeCar.

The product name “Protecta Bode” blends cultural resonance with clarity; ‘Protecta’ derives from the English word “protect”, adapted with a Luganda linguistic flair to evoke a protective shield in a locally relatable way, while ‘Bode’ draws from the Luganda word for “body”, directly highlighting the coverage’s focus on safeguarding the vehicle’s physical structure.

As an initial step, the partners announced a forthcoming CSR campaign to promote road safety through boda driver training at SafeBoda’s Academy, installation of zebra crossings in 10 Kampala locations, and additional signage ensuring safer roads during the festive season.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative solutions that empower Ugandans at every level,” said Peter Makhanu, Managing Director of Liberty General Insurance Uganda Limited.

Partners hail innovation

Dr. Justine Okello from Mulago Hospital said the timing of the launch could not have been better, as doctors are currently struggling to manage emergency units. He said Mulago alone averages 40 admissions per day in the casualty unit. (FULL AUDIO BOTTOM)

Samuel F. Mwogeza, Executive Director and Head, Personal & Private Banking (PPB) at Stanbic Bank Uganda, stated that “This is more than coverage; it’s a step toward economic resilience for drivers facing daily risks, and we’re excited to see it grow alongside SafeBoda’s 10th anniversary celebrations.”

He added that, “At Stanbic, we’re proud to distribute this product through our bancassurance platform, bridging banking and insurance for seamless access.

He noted that the new product should help improve Uganda’s insurance penetration, that is still just below 1%.

Insurance penetration was also echoed by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), represented by Erimo Marcus, who addressed the concern that over 90% of Ugandans have no safety net.

Christian Wamambe, Country Director, SafeBoda Uganda, stated, “SafeBoda is dedicated to enhancing the lives of our drivers and the communities we serve. ‘Protecta Bode’ not only offers affordable protection for vehicle bodies but also aligns with our mission to promote driver wellbeing and road safety. Through this collaboration with Liberty and Stanbic, we’re empowering over 15,000 drivers and cyclists and further driving training and infrastructure improvements for safer roads.”

This isn’t the first time Liberty General Insurance Uganda, Stanbic Bancassurance, and SafeBoda have teamed up to transform mobility safety.

Back in 2023, the trio launched SafeRide, an award-winning pioneering product offering riders an insurance safety net, allowing customers to select rides with coverage for passengers in case of accidents, providing peace of mind through compensation for medical expenses and other costs.

This initiative, which earned us the ‘Most Innovative Bancassurance Agent 2023’ award at the Insurance Regulatory Authority Awards in March 2024, showcased their innovative microinsurance for personal accident cover, reinforcing safety in Uganda’s transportation sector.

With ‘Protecta Bode,’ Liberty General Insurance Uganda, Stanbic Bancassurance Agency, and SafeCar by SafeBoda aims to continue this legacy of collaboration and innovation.

The “Protecta Bode” product

🟦 Protecta Bode provides compensation for accidental damage to the external body of your vehicle caused by sudden and unforeseen incidents. Works include body repairs, panel beating and replacement of parts at Liberty-approved garages.

🟦 In addition, the cover extends to third-party liabilities resulting in bodily injury, death, or property damage and medical or life benefits for the driver following an accident.

🟦 Premium Rate is 1.5% of the vehicle’s market value.

🟦 Protecta Bode offers broader coverage compared to statutory third-party insurance, which only covers bodily injuries at a low limit.

🟦 While motor comprehensive insurance is often perceived as expensive, Protecta Bode is designed to meet the actual needs of most motor users focusing on incidents that affect the vehicle’s body and third-party liability.