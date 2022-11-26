Saturday , December 17 2022
Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil-Switzerland match

The Independent November 26, 2022

🌟 FIFA WorldCup 2022

✳ MONDAY
⚽ Cameroon vs Serbia 1pm (UBC TV)
⚽ Ghana vs South Korea 4pm (UBC TV)
⚽ Brazil vs Switzerland 7pm
⚽ Portugal vs Uruguay 10pm

Doha, Qatar | QNA | Brazilian star Neymar will miss his team’s next match against the Swiss team scheduled for Monday in the second round for Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is currently taking place in the state of Qatar.

The Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced Friday in a video broadcasted by the Brazilian Football Federation indicated that Neymar was suffering from an ankle “collateral ligament injury”, whereas the defender, Danilo, in turn suffered a sprained ankle.

He added, “The players will not be available in our next match; however, they will continue their treatment in order to resume their matches on appropriate time for the rest of the competition.”

SOURCE: QNA

One comment

  1. Super Stars
    December 17, 2022 at 2:25 pm

    It contains all knowledge. I like the thing as it contains official knowledge and all that information that we want to know. This is actually well written. I have ever seen whatever is in your mind, is available in content. I will share it with others, please keep it up.

    Reply

