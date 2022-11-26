Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil-Switzerland match

🌟 FIFA WorldCup 2022

✳ MONDAY

⚽ Cameroon vs Serbia 1pm (UBC TV)

⚽ Ghana vs South Korea 4pm (UBC TV)

⚽ Brazil vs Switzerland 7pm

⚽ Portugal vs Uruguay 10pm

Doha, Qatar | QNA | Brazilian star Neymar will miss his team’s next match against the Swiss team scheduled for Monday in the second round for Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is currently taking place in the state of Qatar.

The Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced Friday in a video broadcasted by the Brazilian Football Federation indicated that Neymar was suffering from an ankle “collateral ligament injury”, whereas the defender, Danilo, in turn suffered a sprained ankle.

He added, “The players will not be available in our next match; however, they will continue their treatment in order to resume their matches on appropriate time for the rest of the competition.”

*****

SOURCE: QNA