Injured Neymar ruled out of Brazil-Switzerland match

🌟 FIFA WorldCup 2022
✳ MONDAY
⚽ Cameroon vs Serbia 1pm (UBC TV)
⚽ Ghana vs South Korea 4pm (UBC TV)
⚽ Brazil vs Switzerland 7pm
⚽ Portugal vs Uruguay 10pm
Doha, Qatar | QNA | Brazilian star Neymar will miss his team’s next match against the Swiss team scheduled for Monday in the second round for Group G of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which is currently taking place in the state of Qatar.
The Brazilian national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar announced Friday in a video broadcasted by the Brazilian Football Federation indicated that Neymar was suffering from an ankle “collateral ligament injury”, whereas the defender, Danilo, in turn suffered a sprained ankle.
He added, “The players will not be available in our next match; however, they will continue their treatment in order to resume their matches on appropriate time for the rest of the competition.”
*****
SOURCE: QNA
It contains all knowledge. I like the thing as it contains official knowledge and all that information that we want to know. This is actually well written. I have ever seen whatever is in your mind, is available in content. I will share it with others, please keep it up.