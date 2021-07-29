Indian gov’t says 703 km of national highways constructed using plastic waste

New Delhi, India | Xinhua | India’s federal minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said 703km length of national highways have been constructed using plastic waste.

Gadkari said his ministry has issued guidelines for the mandatory use of waste plastic in the periodic renewal of roads.

The minister gave the details in the parliament that is currently in session.

“So far, 703 km length of national highways have been constructed using waste plastic in wearing coat of flexible pavement,” the minister in a written reply in the lower house of parliament (locally called Lok Sabha) said. “Ministry of road transport and highways has issued guidelines for mandatory use of waste plastic in periodic renewal with hot mixes and in wearing coat of service road on national highways within 50 km periphery of urban area having population of more than half a million.”

Gadkari said use of plastic waste in construction of roads protects the environment from the adverse impact of waste plastic.

