INDEPENDENT: Why opposition MPs say Museveni is panicking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent.
COVER STORY
Togikwatako: Why opposition MPs say Museveni is panicking; MPs say desperation forced Museveni to send army into parliament
THE LAST WORD
Africa’s highway to nowhere: Why our continent’s faith in foreign direct investment as a solution to our poverty is a pipedream
NEWS ANALYSIS
Kutesa in Paradise: Foreign Minister fingered in dodgy deal in Seychelles.
BUSINESS
Museveni’s gold dealer in trouble: Belgian in alleged US$1bn scam.
AFRICA
Kagame addresses Dubai global business forum: President Paul of Rwanda has told business and political leaders and entrepreneurs that African can make great progress in getting rid of all barriers to free trade within on the continent in the next five years to 10 years.
RWANDA
Rwanda mourns 6 students killed in road accident in Uganda: The Rwandan government on Nov.06 mourned six of its students studying in Uganda who were killed in a Nov.04 road accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway in the central district of Nakasongola.
TRADE
Fair trade in coffee: How coffee marketing arrangement is putting more money in farmers pockets.
TECHNOLOGY
Internet costs drop: Why cost per Mbps has dropped by 73% in last three years.
BUSINESS
Uganda backslides in Doing Business ranking: Hike in trade licence fees and tedious property transfer blamed.
NEWS ANALYSIS
‘SMEs are Uganda’s engine for growth’.
TELECOMS
Airtel Uganda to invest Shs72.5bn in network upgrade.
HEALTH
Pharmaceuticals offer cheaper cancer drugs: But is there a catch?
Malaria breath test promising: People with malaria give off a distinctive “breath-print” that could be used as a test for the disease, according to American scientists.
ARTS
All the light we can see: An art exhibition for the blind.
MOTORING
Modern car parks: Bold designs, technology rule the high rises.