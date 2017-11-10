INDEPENDENT: Why opposition MPs say Museveni is panicking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s The Independent.

COVER STORY

Togikwatako: Why opposition MPs say Museveni is panicking; MPs say desperation forced Museveni to send army into parliament

THE LAST WORD

Africa’s highway to nowhere: Why our continent’s faith in foreign direct investment as a solution to our poverty is a pipedream

NEWS ANALYSIS

Kutesa in Paradise: Foreign Minister fingered in dodgy deal in Seychelles.

BUSINESS

Museveni’s gold dealer in trouble: Belgian in alleged US$1bn scam.

AFRICA

Kagame addresses Dubai global business forum: President Paul of Rwanda has told business and political leaders and entrepreneurs that African can make great progress in getting rid of all barriers to free trade within on the continent in the next five years to 10 years.

RWANDA

Rwanda mourns 6 students killed in road accident in Uganda: The Rwandan government on Nov.06 mourned six of its students studying in Uganda who were killed in a Nov.04 road accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway in the central district of Nakasongola.

TRADE

Fair trade in coffee: How coffee marketing arrangement is putting more money in farmers pockets.

TECHNOLOGY

Internet costs drop: Why cost per Mbps has dropped by 73% in last three years.

BUSINESS

Uganda backslides in Doing Business ranking: Hike in trade licence fees and tedious property transfer blamed.

NEWS ANALYSIS

‘SMEs are Uganda’s engine for growth’.

TELECOMS

Airtel Uganda to invest Shs72.5bn in network upgrade.

HEALTH

Pharmaceuticals offer cheaper cancer drugs: But is there a catch?

Malaria breath test promising: People with malaria give off a distinctive “breath-print” that could be used as a test for the disease, according to American scientists.

ARTS

All the light we can see: An art exhibition for the blind.

MOTORING

Modern car parks: Bold designs, technology rule the high rises.