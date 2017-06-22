IN THE INDEPENDENT: Chinese, Americans fight over refinery

COVER STORY

Chinese, Americans fight over refinery: Fake investor fear hangs over deal.

THE LAST WORD

Inside Rwanda’s politics of unity: Why other political parties in Rwanda have endorsed the candidacy of Paul Kagame.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Land killings in Apaa: Forced demarcation has put an end to the peaceful coexistence between the Acholi and the Madi.

INTERVIEW

Kasese was my saddest moment in Uganda: Dr. Peter Blomeyer, the outgoing German Ambassador to Uganda, talked to The Independent’s Ronald Musoke about the highlights and low moments of his two-and-half year stay in Uganda.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Kagame, The unbelievable truth: How ignorance and prejudice combine to undermine the truth about Kagame running for president this year.

BUSINESS ANALYSIS

Slow insurance growth: But Industry executives expect business to pick up.

BANKING

Bank of Uganda cuts CBR to 10%: Says revamping the economy will depend on government spending.

BUSINESS

More French firms eye Uganda investments: The firms seek to invest in energy, infrastructure, IT and pharmaceutical industries.

HEALTH

American funding impacts health sector.

ARTS

Sekajugo’s Migugu series: Entrepreneurial artist tackles issues you should care about.

SOCIETY

Joram Muzira: New force on Uganda’s modeling landscape: Joram Muzira’s name is steadily becoming a big name in Uganda’s fashion industry. He runs one of the biggest modeling agencies in Kampala and is a fashion producer with a deep-rooted passion.

MOTORING

The 2018 Volkswagen Polo: Has Volkswagen made the world’s best small car better, or just heavier?