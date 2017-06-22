IN THE INDEPENDENT: Chinese, Americans fight over refinery

In the Independent this week: Chinese, Americans fight over refinery as fake investor fear hangs over deal
COVER STORY
Chinese, Americans fight over refinery: Fake investor fear hangs over deal.
THE LAST WORD
Inside Rwanda’s politics of unity: Why other political parties in Rwanda have endorsed the candidacy of Paul Kagame.
NEWS ANALYSIS
Land killings in Apaa: Forced demarcation has put an end to the peaceful coexistence between the Acholi and the Madi.
INTERVIEW
Kasese was my saddest moment in Uganda: Dr. Peter Blomeyer, the outgoing German Ambassador to Uganda, talked to The Independent’s Ronald Musoke about the highlights and low moments of his two-and-half year stay in Uganda.
REGIONAL ANALYSIS
Kagame, The unbelievable truth: How ignorance and prejudice combine to undermine the truth about Kagame running for president this year.
BUSINESS ANALYSIS
Slow insurance growth: But Industry executives expect business to pick up.
BANKING
Bank of Uganda cuts CBR to 10%: Says revamping the economy will depend on government spending.
BUSINESS
More French firms eye Uganda investments: The firms seek to invest in energy, infrastructure, IT and pharmaceutical industries.
HEALTH
American funding impacts health sector.
ARTS
Sekajugo’s Migugu series: Entrepreneurial artist tackles issues you should care about.
SOCIETY
Joram Muzira: New force on Uganda’s modeling landscape: Joram Muzira’s name is steadily becoming a big name in Uganda’s fashion industry. He runs one of the biggest modeling agencies in Kampala and is a fashion producer with a deep-rooted passion.
MOTORING
The 2018 Volkswagen Polo: Has Volkswagen made the world’s best small car better, or just heavier?