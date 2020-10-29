Independent candidate in Kasese refuses to step down for NRM flag bearer

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kasese District Woman independent MP candidate who lost in the NRM party primaries has rejected calls to withdraw from the race.

Mary Kabugho Kighotha was declared the winner with 40,791 votes against Sarah Ithungu Baleke’s 40,465 votes. However, Baleke petitioned the party’s electoral commission.

On the eve of the nomination, Dr Tanga Odoi the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson cancelled Kabugho’s victory and declared Baleke winner with 41,719 against Kabugho’s 41,130. Kabugho instantly chose to run as an independent.

According to Kabugho, she chose to contest as an independent candidate because of the support and strength. She faults the party leadership for the entire mess and incompetency exhibited during and after the primaries.

She regards the on-going reconciliation process by senior party officials as irrelevant.

Kabugho, however, says that she will support other NRM candidates including President Museveni.

However according to Ithungu, Kabugho’s contest will affect the NRM’s support in the district which is dominated by the Forum for Democratic Change- FDC party.

She says NRM lost in 2016 as a result of many independent candidates contesting after being defeated in the primaries.

The NRM party District chairperson Crispus Kiyonga says they are still discussing with all the losers to step down for the flag bearers before the campaigns start.

Alfred Kule the leader of opposition in Kasese Municipal Council says that the people of Kasese are interested in leaders who will present and address their issues.

URN