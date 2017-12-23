IN THE INDEPENDENT: 2017 year of Togikwatako

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories of this week’s The INDEPENDENT.

COVER

2017 year of Togikwatako: The falsehoods & false hopes.

THE LAST WORD

RPF celebrates 30 years: How the struggle to liberate Rwanda has shaped the character of post genocide reconstruction.

AGE LIMIT

When Kadaga fumbled on age-limit Bill.

BUSINESS

Bharti Airtel to acquire Millicom.

FOOD SECURITY

Bumper food harvests in 2017: So why might there be hunger tomorrow?

ELECTRICITY

UEGCL fights to deliver Isimba, Karuma: So why might there be hunger tomorrow?

YEAR IN REVIEW

The good, bad of economy in 2017.

BANKING

Bad outlook for banks: Low private sector lending, decline in interest rates to take toll on the bank’s profitability for the year ending Dec 2017.

CULTURE

Privatise national museums.

HEALTH

2017 in health: Drug shortages, doctors strike.

ARTS

Colours of Turkey: Makerere gallery features explorations of ancient culture through paintings.

MOTORING

Best Selling cars of 2017: The Chinese market racked up sales of two million cars a month in 2017, according to Jato Dynamics, a global supplier of automotive business intelligence based in the UK with offices in 45 countries.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Rev. Canon Christine Shimanya: The priest of parliament: For the last 15 years, Rev. Canon Christine Shimanya, has been one of the top female clergy in the history of the Anglican Church of Uganda. Aside from being the chaplain of the Parliament of Uganda, Shimanya is the coordinator for prayer and intercession in the Province of the Church of Uganda.