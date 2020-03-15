Increasing water levels interrupt construction of Kiyindi-Kirongo docking piers

Buvuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has made some changes in the design of the new docking piers at Kiyindi in Buikwe district and Kirongo landing site in Buvuma district because of the increased water levels on Lake Victoria.

The construction work Kirongo landing site was near completion when the water levels increased and submerged part of the pier. As a result, UNRA engineers have been compelled to repeat almost the entire work. The concrete seals that have been pending have also been reshaped.

Allan Ssempebwa the Media Relations, Public and Corporates Manger UNRA notes that the slight changes will not affect the project completion and delivery of the new ferry.

“We still live up to our plan of having this ferry start working before end of April this year. We understand the need given the fact that the current ferry is not enough for people and their commodities from Buikwe to Kiyindi,.” Ssempebwa said.

Engineer Ismail Kyazze, the Ferry Service Operations manager in UNRA, who is also in charge of inspecting the construction of the new ferry, says they have completed assembled the ferry and read to start work as planned.

The Buvuma District LC V Chairperson, Alex Mabiriizi is excited about the new developments, saying that the progress of the construction gives them hope of receiving the new ferry.

He attributes the underdevelopment of infrastructure in the district to the weak and ram shackled ferry that cannot deliver heavy equipment for use.

James Tikubwakuno, a trader at Kirongo landing sites, says there is need for a new ferry because whenever the old one breaks they incur heavy costs to transport goods and produce across waters.

“Sometimes the current ferry is overloaded to the extent of scaring us to load delicate materials and products that needs proper care,” Tikubwakuno said.

