Inadequate funds, uncontrolled porous borders hinder coronavirus surveillance in Kisoro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Authorities in Kisoro are worried that limited resources and uncontrolled porous borders could hamper the surveillance of coronavirus.

Kabale and Kisoro districts intensified surveillance against coronavirus along the border after seven cases were confirmed in neighbouring Rwanda. However, authorities say that the surveillance could not be successful due to limited resources especially funds.

Authorities say that many locals along the border have already started using porous borders while crossing to and from Rwanda while dodging to be screened by health surveillance officers.

At Chanika border in Chahi sub county, Kisoro district URN reporter found health and Red Cross health officials screening whoever crosses to Uganda from Rwanda. Officials were also seen recording details of every person crossing from Rwanda.

Nick Muneza, Assistant District Health Officer Kisoro says that they have immediately deployed health surveillance teams at Chanika and Bunagana borders to screen all the people entering the country. Muneza also says that they have now embarked on traversing sub-counties within the district sensitizing Village Health Teams about coronavirus symptoms.

Muneza however says that their effort could most likely be unsuccessful due to lack of funds to help them move through the whole district. Muneza also says that health and Red Cross officials surveilling at the borders are likely to soon lose morale because they are not being paid compared to the work they do.

Muneza also says that the surveillance is being challenged by locals who use porous borders like bushes while crossing to Uganda from Rwanda and dodge hand washing, temperature measurement and recording of their identities.

Frank Iraguha, an enrolled nurse surveilling at Chanika border says that despite many locals crossing to Uganda from Rwanda through porous borders, others are very cooperative in taking all preventive measures.

Erasmas Sanyu, Chahi sub-county LC3 chairperson says that they are liaising with Kisoro district security officials to increase border patrols to entry through porous borders. He also wants the government to provide face masks available for locals to wear.

URN