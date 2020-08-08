IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why poll says Museveni wouldn’t win

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Poll says Museveni wouldn’t win election: But how accurate is that poll?

THE LAST WORD

NUP’s biggest dilemma: Why Bobi Wine’s new party will find it even more difficult to defeat Museveni in 2021 compared to FDC in 2006

BUSINESS

Oil prospects: Govt yet to grant Tullow sale of Ugandan assets

ANALYSIS

If African governments won’t act, the people will: With frustration rising over haphazard responses to the corona-virus, community networks are filling the void across the continent

ANALYSIS

What universities produce and what employers expect: Here is how to narrow the gap between them

COMMENT

Zimbabwe’s outlaw regime: The 2017 coup was no act of a political heir eager for his own turn to maim, steal, and kill

HEALTH

If African governments won’t act, the people will: With frustration rising over haphazard responses to the coronavirus, community networks are filling the void across the continent

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)