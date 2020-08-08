Sunday , August 9 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Why poll says Museveni wouldn’t win

COVER STORY
Poll says Museveni wouldn’t win election: But how accurate is that poll?

THE LAST WORD
NUP’s biggest dilemma: Why Bobi Wine’s new party will find it even more difficult to defeat Museveni in 2021 compared to FDC in 2006

BUSINESS
Oil prospects: Govt yet to grant Tullow sale of Ugandan assets

ANALYSIS
If African governments won’t act, the people will: With frustration rising over haphazard responses to the corona-virus, community networks are filling the void across the continent

ANALYSIS
What universities produce and what employers expect: Here is how to narrow the gap between them

COMMENT
Zimbabwe’s outlaw regime: The 2017 coup was no act of a political heir eager for his own turn to maim, steal, and kill

HEALTH
