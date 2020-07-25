Saturday , July 25 2020
Lato Milk
Home / COVID-19 Updates / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s COVID-19 death
Covid-19 Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s COVID-19 death

The Independent July 25, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
One COVID-19 DEATH: Traders, salons, boda boda now part of major experiment

THE LAST WORD
When enemies feed each other: Why Uganda’s pro-democracy activists get it wrong when they support radical extremist cults as alternatives to Museveni

ANALYSIS
What’s at NIRA?: The pain of replacing national identity card

HEALTH
Ugandans no longer fear COVID-19: Here’s why that is dangerous at this time

HEALTH
Race for a vaccine: Uganda’s scientists, researchers join race

COMMENT
Bobi boiling to death in Museveni’s pot: National Unity Platform (NUP) was suspected to be among the small parties Museveni created ahead of the 2006 elections

ANALYSIS
Illicit trade threatens BAT’s future prospects: Tracing illicit products to source is required to safeguard the legitimate tobacco industry, company executives say

TOURISM
Hotels growth: Radisson Blu eyes Uganda as Africa portfolio hits 100

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved