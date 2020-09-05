IN THE INDEPENDENT: NRM Primaries challenge Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

NRM Primaries challenge Museveni: Why experts say violence points to 2021

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s elite crisis: Why Dr. Kizza Besigye is right to say elites in Uganda are the most useless class

ANALYSIS

Fighting corrupt public servants: Will Leadership Code Tribunal finally bite?

BUSINESS

Pension sector assets hit Shs13.2 trillion: Industry regulator says the future is bright amidst current COVID-19 pandemic

ANALYSIS

Cost of COVID-19 tests: How cheaper pooled testing increase access in Ghana, Rwanda

COMMENT

The false promise of digital ID: The vision of a data driven and AI-controlled society has serious conceptual, ethical pitfalls

COMMENT

Africa’s gathering debt storm: The continent’s debt-service payments in 2020 amount to $44 billion which is a lot of money

