IN THE INDEPENDENT: NRM Primaries challenge Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
NRM Primaries challenge Museveni: Why experts say violence points to 2021
THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s elite crisis: Why Dr. Kizza Besigye is right to say elites in Uganda are the most useless class
ANALYSIS
Fighting corrupt public servants: Will Leadership Code Tribunal finally bite?
BUSINESS
Pension sector assets hit Shs13.2 trillion: Industry regulator says the future is bright amidst current COVID-19 pandemic
ANALYSIS
Cost of COVID-19 tests: How cheaper pooled testing increase access in Ghana, Rwanda
COMMENT
The false promise of digital ID: The vision of a data driven and AI-controlled society has serious conceptual, ethical pitfalls
COMMENT
Africa’s gathering debt storm: The continent’s debt-service payments in 2020 amount to $44 billion which is a lot of money
*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)