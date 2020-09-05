Saturday , September 5 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: NRM Primaries challenge Museveni

The top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
NRM Primaries challenge Museveni: Why experts say violence points to 2021

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s elite crisis: Why Dr. Kizza Besigye is right to say elites in Uganda are the most useless class

ANALYSIS
Fighting corrupt public servants: Will Leadership Code Tribunal finally bite?

BUSINESS
Pension sector assets hit Shs13.2 trillion: Industry regulator says the future is bright amidst current COVID-19 pandemic

ANALYSIS
Cost of COVID-19 tests: How cheaper pooled testing increase access in Ghana, Rwanda

COMMENT
The false promise of digital ID: The vision of a data driven and AI-controlled society has serious conceptual, ethical pitfalls

COMMENT
Africa’s gathering debt storm: The continent’s debt-service payments in 2020 amount to $44 billion which is a lot of money

