IN THE INDEPENDENT: Is Byabakama losing control of elections?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Is Justice Byabakama losing control of elections?: How unscientific reality is messing up ‘scientific election’
THE LAST WORD
Elections in the age of COVID-19 : How a scientific election opens opportunities for the opposition in Uganda to perform better
ANALYSIS
Cattle raids return to Karamoja: Warriors re-arm in vacuum created by relocation of UPDF soldiers
COMMENT
No recovery without debt relief: Africa must respond to COVID-19 with unprecedented fiscal measures
SOCIETY
Managing arguments during lockdown: What monkeys can teach humans spending such prolonged time in close quarters with others
HEALTH
Africa’s COVID-19 responses: Evaluating and learning from the best.
BUSINESS
Banking behavior to shift post-COVID: Here’s how African banks can adapt to shifts in consumer behavior
ANALYSIS
City experts discuss decongesting Kampala: Same old solution proposed, same disagreement raised
FINANCE
Interest rate cap could hit commercial banks: Central bank’s move could reduce the industry’s profitability
