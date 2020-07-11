IN THE INDEPENDENT: Is Byabakama losing control of elections?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Is Justice Byabakama losing control of elections?: How unscientific reality is messing up ‘scientific election’

THE LAST WORD

Elections in the age of COVID-19 : How a scientific election opens opportunities for the opposition in Uganda to perform better

ANALYSIS

Cattle raids return to Karamoja: Warriors re-arm in vacuum created by relocation of UPDF soldiers

COMMENT

No recovery without debt relief: Africa must respond to COVID-19 with unprecedented fiscal measures

SOCIETY

Managing arguments during lockdown: What monkeys can teach humans spending such prolonged time in close quarters with others

HEALTH

Africa’s COVID-19 responses: Evaluating and learning from the best.

BUSINESS

Banking behavior to shift post-COVID: Here’s how African banks can adapt to shifts in consumer behavior

ANALYSIS

City experts discuss decongesting Kampala: Same old solution proposed, same disagreement raised

FINANCE

Interest rate cap could hit commercial banks: Central bank’s move could reduce the industry’s profitability

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)